Auto Driver Kidnaps, Sexually Assaults Telangana Pharma Student: Police

The police took the girl to a hospital for medical care (Representational)

A pharmacy student was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by an auto driver and his aides in Telangana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rakshita K Murthy said the police were informed about the kidnapping of the girl and since her phone was switched on, they immediately started tracking it.

"Around 6:29 PM, we received a 'Dial 100' call at the Keesara Police Station stating that a girl from that colony was kidnapped. So immediately we formed teams of different officers of nearby police stations. We took the phone number of the girl from her parents, her phone was on, we began tracing. Then around 7:50 pm, we were able to trace her at Gatkesar and shifted her to a hospital in Medipally," Ms Murthy said.

The girl told the police that she was on her way home in an auto when the driver drove past her stop in high speed and at the next stop they took her in a van where they hit her and then carried her to Gatkesar Railway track and then to Anojiguda.

"The girl stated that while she was heading towards her house she boarded a seven-seater auto, where two other passengers boarded the auto at Rampally Chowrasta. They then got down and next stop was her stop. But then the auto driver went at very high speed and then at Yamanpet, there was a person waiting with a van, then they left the auto there and took her in the van and hit her a little. They took her to Gatkesar Railway track and more two persons came there. By then, they got a call that the police is on alert, as we were patrolling by tracking her location. They then again took her from that place to outskirts in Anojiguda under Gatkesar limits and they ran away from there," Ms Murthy added.

Doctor Sowjanya Reddy, who treated the survivor, said, "She had injuries on her head and legs and was sexually assaulted by the people who kidnapped her. Currently, she is out of danger."

