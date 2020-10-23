Andhra Man, Daughter Missing After Car Washes Away In Overflowing Stream

A search operation is underway to trace the two, the police said (Representational)

Two people went missing on Friday after a car was washed away in the Kondaiah Gari Vanka stream of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, Praveen Kumar, Penumuru Sub Inspector informed.

Speaking to news agency ANI on the phone, Mr Kumar said, "A 46-year-old man, Pratap, along with his wife, daughter, and uncle attended a wedding ceremony last night at the nearby village. On their way back around 11 pm, they were crossing a stream called Kondaiah Gari Vanka. All of a sudden, the stream overflowed and the car was washed away."

Pratap's wife, uncle, and driver, managed to come out safely. Pratap and his 15-year-old daughter Vanita, however, have not been traced yet and a search operation is underway.