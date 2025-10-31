Death Penalty For 5 For Murdering Chittoor Mayor, Husband In 2015

A court in Andhra Pradesh on Friday handed out the death penalty to five men for killing former Chittoor Mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband, Katari Mohan, in 2015.

The couple was murdered inside the Chittoor Municipal Corporation office on November 17, 2015.

The prime accused was identified as Mohan's nephew, Sriram Chandrasekhar, who was found guilty along with Govinda Swami Srinivasaiah Venkatachalapathy, alias Venkatesh; Jayaprakash Reddy, alias Jayareddy; Manjunath, alias Manju; and Muniratnam Venkatesh.

They had come disguised in burqas and attacked the couple with knives and daggers and then shot dead Katari Anuradha.

The police had said that the attack was carried out following a family dispute.

The police made special security arrangements ahead of the verdict. They only allowed court staff inside the premises and restricted public gatherings, rallies, or celebrations.