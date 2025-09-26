Andhra Constable, Home Guard 'Rape Woman After Spiking Her Drink', Case Filed

A police constable and a home guard were arrested Thursday for allegedly raping a woman who had approached the police for help in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.

The 28-year-old survivor alleged that Constable Umashankar of Chittoor's Punganur police station and Home Guard Kiran Kumar gave her a drink mixed with sedatives and raped her multiple times. They later threatened to kill her three children if she revealed the matter.

The survivor also accused the home guard of repeatedly harassing her over phone calls.

She alleged that despite approaching several police stations to register a complaint, no action was taken for nearly two weeks, adding that it was only after she publicly appealed for justice that the police finally registered a case.

"Following her public appeal for justice in front of the media, Bangarupalyam police registered a case under relevant sections," Deputy Superintendent of Police of Palamaner, Degala Prabhakar, said.

The police have launched an investigation into the case.

