Andhra Student Jumps To Death Off College Building, Family Blames Varsity

A nursing student in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district died on Friday morning after she jumped from the fourth floor of her hostel building. The victim, 19-year-old Pallavi, was a second year Bachelor of Science (BSc) nursing student at the PES College in Kuppam.

According to officials, Pallavi had mental distress. She jumped from her hostel building on Thursday evening. CCTV footage showed her jumping from the hostel building, following which staff and students rushed to her.

Pallavi was immediately taken to a hospital but died of her injuries on Friday morning.

Pallavi's family accused the college staff of the victim's death, claiming lack of oversight and support. Police have registered a case of suspected suicide and have started an investigation.

The incident triggered shock and panic among other students and staff on the college campus, with the parents of students voicing serious concerns over safety and security in hostels.

This news in Chittoor comes after two engineering students of the Sreenivasa Institute of Technology and Management Studies (SITAMS) in the district attempted suicide in the first week of November. One student died while the other was in a critical condition.

And last week, a 20-year-old engineering student died by suicide in the Srikakulam district.