Andhra Man Accused Of Rape Dies By Suicide, Asked Cops For 'Toilet Break'

A 62-year-old man arrested over the sexual assault of a girl in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district died by suicide late Wednesday. He was in police custody at the time; he was being taken to a local court when he jumped into the Komati Cheruvu lake on the outskirts of the town of Tuni.

He had asked the cops for a bathroom break.

Tatika Narayana Rao - reportedly connected to a political party - faced multiple charges, including those under anti-child sexual abuse law POCSO, or Protection of Children from Sexual Offences. He was arrested Tuesday after outraged villagers called the police.

The survivor - a 13-year-old of Class VIII student - was allegedly lured from her school by Rao, who posed as her grandfather. According to the police, Rao then took her to a public garden.

At the garden, however, a second man confronted Rao, demanding to know why he was hiding the girl in the bushes and had her remove her clothes. The second man then raised the alarm.

The cops later confirmed Rao's arrest and said a POCSO case had been filed.

Rao's arrest triggered a political storm after the parents and the Dalit community staged a protest, demanding justice and suspension of the school's principal for negligence.

Nara Lokesh, Andhra minister and a senior member of the ruling Telugu Desam Party, was quick to condemn the incident. "We stand firmly with the victim's family. We will ensure that the guilty are punished severely. I urge officials to take strong measures to ensure the safety of students..." he said.

తుని రూరల్ గురుకుల పాఠశాల విద్యార్థినిపై తాటిక నారాయణరావు అనే కామాంధుడు అత్యాచార యత్నానికి పాల్పడినట్లు తెలుసుకొని షాక్ కు గురయ్యాను. సంఘటన వివరాలు తెలిసిన వెంటనే పోలీసులు అతడిపై పోక్సో కేసు నమోదు చేసి అరెస్టు చేయడం జరిగింది. ఇటువంటి ఘటనలకు పాల్పడే వాడెవరైనా ఉక్కుపాదంతో… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) October 22, 2025

Ex-Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress was also quick to react, and mobilised support - via its women's wing - for the survivor's family. The YSRCP has also claimed Rao was a TDP leader.

A senior police officer confirmed procedural lapse at the school, which is under review.

The officer called for the crime to be de-politicised, and urged all political parties and activists to refrain from using the incident to incite animosity. The officer also warned against circulation of videos or photographs that reveal the identity of the girl, which is punishable under POCSO.

The Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission took suo motu cognizance and directed officials to ensure protection, medical aid, and legal support for the girl and her family.

It also demanded a detailed report from the authorities within 48 hours.

Further details - on the death by suicide of Rao - will only be released after a post-mortem and departmental inquiry into the custodial suicide.

