Andhra Man With Political Links Arrested For Attempting To Rape 13-Year-Old

A major controversy has erupted in the Tuni constituency of Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh, after Narayana Rao -- said to be associated with a political party -- was arrested for the alleged attempt to sexually assault a minor girl at the Jagannadhagiri Gurukulam, a residential school.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage, with the girl's family, villagers, and Dalit community leaders staging a large protest. They have demanded immediate justice and the suspension of the school's principal for negligence.

The protesters and the family are demanding that Home Minister Anitha personally intervene to ensure a speedy investigation and justice.

The alleged involvement of a Dalit leader quickly drew sharp responses from ruling and opposition parties.

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh was swift to condemn the act, expressing shock and demanding severe punishment for the accused.

In an official statement, Lokesh said, "We stand firmly with the victim's family. We will ensure that the guilty are punished severely. I urge officials to take strong measures to ensure the safety of students, especially girls, studying in Gurukul schools, hostels, and government institutions."

He said the police have registered a case under the POCSO Act, meant for protection of children from sexual offences, and have taken the accused into custody.

Lokesh also called for better monitoring systems and security measures in educational institutions to prevent such horrific incidents in the future.

The YSR Congress was quick to mobilise its support for the survivor's family. The party's women's wing leaders immediately reached the protest site to extend their support and press for action.

The YSRCP's official account on X shared a strong message to condemn the incident, saying they were standing in solidarity with the girl's family and asserting that the guilty must face the harshest possible punishment.

The survivor - a 13-year-old student of Class 8 -- was allegedly lured away from the school premises by Narayana Rao, who is in his 60s.

Witnesses report that Rao had gained the girl's trust by deceitful words, even making her believe he was her grandfather.

The accused allegedly took the girl to a garden on the outskirts of Tuni, where he attempted to commit the assault. A video has surfaced, showing a man confronting Rao, asking why he had brought the young girl to the bushes and why he had asked her to remove her clothes.

Outraged villagers and the girl's relatives confronted Rao, beat him up, and handed him over to the police.

Police officers have confirmed the arrest of Narayana Rao and said a case has been registered under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences), along with severe sections related to kidnapping and sexual assault.

A senior police officer addressed the media, confirming the procedural lapse at the school, which is also under review. The officer stressed that the matter must not be politicised, urging political parties and activists to refrain from using the incident to incite animosity. The officer also issued a stern warning against the circulation of the victim's identity or videos, which is a punishable offense under the POCSO Act.

The incident has raised serious questions about the security and supervision standards at the Jagannadhagiri Gurukulam, especially after a teacher revealed she had earlier refused Rao permission to take the student out of the premises.