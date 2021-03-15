Actor Shivarajkumar Meets DK Shivakumar Amid Talks Of Wife Joining Congress

Geetha Shivarajkumar had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Shivamogga

Kannada film actor Shivarajkumar today met Congress Karnataka unit president DK Shivakumar amid speculations that his wife Geetha Shivarajkumar may join the party.

The meeting comes after Geetha Shivarajkumar's brother Madhu Bangarappa recently announced his decision to leave the JD(S) and join the Congress.

Madhu Bangarappa had last week indicated his sister might also join the Congress.

Geetha Shivarajkumar is the daughter of former chief minister, the late S Bangarappa and daughter-in-law of Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar.

She had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Shivamogga on a JD(S) ticket.

Asked about Geetha Shivarajkumar joining the party, DK Shivakumar said, "Wait and watch," adding he cannot speak on her behalf.

Not willing to disclose what transpired at the meeting, he said, "We have the highest respect for (Rajkumar's) family.That family is an asset to the state and the nation. We have a personal relationship."

