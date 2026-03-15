Study Reveals NASA Spacecraft Crash Altered Path Of Asteroid Pair Around The Sun

A new scientific study has revealed that NASA's asteroid-deflection experiment had a wider impact than previously understood. When the spacecraft intentionally crashed into an asteroid in 2022, the collision not only changed the asteroid's motion but also slightly altered the path of the asteroid system around the Sun, reported NASA.

In September 2022, as part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, a spacecraft collided with the small satellite of the asteroid Dimorphos. This smaller asteroid orbits its larger companion, Didymos.

These two celestial bodies are gravitationally bound and revolve around a shared center of mass. Scientists call such an arrangement a binary system. Therefore, any change in one asteroid can affect the other.

According to a study published in the journal Science Advances, a slight change was recorded in the pair's 770-day orbit around the Sun after the spacecraft collided with Dimorphos.

The study found that their orbital period changed by a fraction of a second. This is the first time a man-made object has measurably altered the path of a celestial body orbiting the Sun.

Thomas Statler, chief scientist for small bodies in the solar system at NASA Headquarters in Washington, explained that while this change may be very small, its significance is significant.

He said that this change in orbit is very minor, but in the long run, even such a small change can significantly alter the direction of an asteroid. He also explained that precise measurements have proven that kinetic impact, the technique of colliding a spacecraft with an asteroid, could be an effective way to protect Earth from potential asteroid threats in the future. The study also revealed that hitting an asteroid in a binary system can affect the trajectory of the entire system.

When the spacecraft collided with Dimorphos, it sent a large cloud of rocks into space and changed the shape of the asteroid, approximately 560 feet (170 meters) wide.

According to scientists, this debris accelerated away from the asteroid, creating a kind of explosive shock that further increased the impact of the collision. Researchers call this the momentum enhancement factor.