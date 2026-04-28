Want Your Name on Earth's Landscape? Here's How You Can Do It Under NASA's Initiative

In an effort to make space and Earth science more interesting for people, NASA has introduced a unique initiative called 'Your Name in Landsat'. The tool allows users to discover their names hidden within the natural landscapes of Earth, using satellite imagery.

What is "Your Name In Landsat"?

The initiative is part of NASA's Landsat programme and aims to spark curiosity about geological and space science. Through this tool, people can find their own name or even the name of a loved one formed by natural land features captured in satellite images. It highlights the vast and diverse geological beauty of the planet in an engaging way.

How To Find Your Name

This can be done in very simple steps after visiting the official site of NASA.

Users need to visit the official "Your Name in Landsat" page.

They can type their name using letters from A to Z in the given field.

The tool then automatically searches for satellite images of landforms that resemble each letter in the name.

Users can view the complete graphic, check the exact coordinates of each letter, and download or share the final image.

Explore The Gallery

There is also an Alphabet Image Gallery that includes 72 different images representing letters of the alphabet for users to explore.

Part Of Earth Day 2026

The "Your Name in Landsat" tool is one of several initiatives launched by NASA on Earth Day 2026. These efforts aim to increase public interest in Earth's geography and raise awareness about environmental challenges affecting the planet.