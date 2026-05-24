Scientists Say Harsh Ice Age Conditions May Have Pushed Early Humans Towards Creativity

A new study from central China has challenged the long-standing belief that human creativity developed mainly during warm and comfortable periods. Archaeologists studying an ancient butchering site in Henan province found evidence suggesting that early humans may have become more innovative while surviving in harsh and freezing conditions, reported the South China Morning Post.

Researchers have spent more than a decade studying the 146,000-year-old Lingjing site, which was once inhabited by Homo juluensis, an extinct human species believed to have lived around 300,000 years ago in eastern Asia. The team discovered carefully made stone tools that pointed to advanced thinking and planning.

Yuchao Zhao, the lead author of the study published in the Journal of Human Evolution, said that people often imagine creativity as something that flourishes in good times, but the discovery of these tools during a severe ice age presents a different picture. He said hard times can force humans to adapt.

According to the researchers, the tools were made by striking smaller stones against larger ones. The process required planning and the development of a manufacturing technique. The team also noted that the stones were shaped into different forms, showing that the makers understood how the materials would react instead of simply smashing rocks together.

Zhao explained that the logic behind the tool-making system and the cognitive abilities it reflected showed similarities to Middle Palaeolithic technologies linked with Neanderthals in Europe and human ancestors in Africa. He added that this suggested advanced technological thinking was not limited to Western Eurasia.

The findings also challenge earlier assumptions that humans in East Asia during the Middle Pleistocene period, around 120,000 to 300,000 years ago, were less technologically advanced than people in Africa and Europe.

Homo juluensis is a proposed extinct relative of modern humans, although scientists are still debating whether the species truly existed. Researchers believe they may have occupied large parts of East Asia and belonged to what experts describe as the "muddle of the middle," a phase when Homo erectus gradually evolved into Homo sapiens.

If the species existed, scientists believe Homo juluensis had low and wide skulls with large brain sizes. There is also evidence suggesting that they may have interacted with Homo sapiens.

The Lingjing site is believed to have been a place where Homo juluensis butchered hunted animals such as deer. A large number of animal bones were found at the location.

By analysing the bones, researchers concluded that the site is around 20,000 years older than previously believed. The revised timeline places the site during a harsh glacial period instead of a warmer climate phase.

Zhao stated that scientists earlier believed the tools were made 126,000 years ago during a warm interglacial period. However, based on new crystal dating, some of the tools were actually produced 146,000 years ago during a severe cold glacial period.

The study challenges the common idea that innovation mainly happens during periods of comfort and abundance. Researchers suggested that survival needs may also drive creativity and technological progress.

Scientists believe Homo juluensis may have developed better butchering methods to improve survival in difficult weather conditions. This need to adapt may have encouraged more advanced solutions than previously thought possible for that time.

Zhao concluded that the research reveals a much richer story of innovation, intelligence and human evolution in East Asia.