AI In Music: Bengaluru Band Swarathma Performs Chatgpt-Generated Song

Swarathma is a Bangalore-based Indian Folk/fusion band.

ChatGPT has undeniably left a profound mark on the global stage. It is a powerful language model that can generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer your questions in an informative way. ChatGPT is a valuable tool for many people, including students, researchers, writers, and creatives. It can help you with a variety of tasks, such as brainstorming ideas, generating content, and learning new things. Interestingly, ChatGPT is steadily finding its place within the music industry, achieving noteworthy success in some cases. Notably, a Bengaluru-based music band recently took the stage to perform a composition authored by ChatGPT.

At an artificial intelligence conference in Bengaluru, the renowned Bengaluru folk music band Swarathma delivered a captivating performance, enchanting the audience with a song generated by ChatGPT.

The video of this extraordinary performance has rapidly gained immense popularity, leaving people both surprised and thrilled by this innovation.

However, the new idea got mixed reactions from social media users. On the one hand, many users gave likes to the video; on the other hand, some users didn't find it correct.

"Replacing art with technology doesn't feel right", commented a user.

An article by Bloomberg in April this year discussed how AI technology has the potential to disrupt the traditional music-making process and posed questions about copyright, creativity, and the future of the music industry. The article also emphasizes the need for a balance between AI and human creativity in the evolving landscape of music production.