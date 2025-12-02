Researchers Warn Modern Stress Is Damaging Human Health

Humans may not be built to cope with the nonstop pressure of today's world, according to a new study. Researchers say our bodies evolved for a very different kind of life, and the constant stress of modern living may now be affecting our health and even our ability to reproduce, reported Newsweek.

The peer-reviewed study, published in Biological Reviews by evolutionary anthropologist Colin Shaw of the University of Zurich and Daniel Longman of Loughborough University, suggests that rapid changes in technology and the environment have far outpaced the slow process of human evolution. The researchers believe this disparity has negatively impacted people's mental and physical health.

In the study's release, Shaw stated that humans in ancient times were able to cope with sudden stressors because such situations helped them escape or combat predators. He explained that threats were rare, requiring people to react quickly, but the situation would eventually return to normal.

According to the study, today's stressors-such as traffic, deadlines, noise, and social media-even seemingly mundane ones activate the same fight-or-flight response that once protected our ancestors. Longman stated that whether someone is having a difficult conversation or being stuck in traffic, the body behaves as if it is constantly facing threats. They explained that the nervous system responds quickly, but the body doesn't have time to calm down afterward.

Shaw and Longman argue that this gap between our biological potential and modern life can reduce our evolutionary fitness-that is, our ability to survive and reproduce. They cite declining global fertility rates, persistent inflammation, and declining sperm counts as signs of stress-related problems.

Researchers found that the stress response, once designed for short-term emergencies, is now constantly activated due to modern life. Such pressure can weaken the immune system, affect memory, and disrupt hormone levels. He also noted that sperm count and quality have declined significantly since the 1950s, which some research links to pollutants like microplastics and pesticides.