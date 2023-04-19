Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse On April 20, NASA Shares Details

Hybrid Solar Eclipse will take place on April 20

On April 20, there will be a rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan. On this day, the new moon blocks the sun which leads to a Hybrid Solar Eclipse. The eclipse will appear as a total in some places but will appear as an annual eclipse in others.

Recently, NASA took to Instagram to share details of the upcoming Hybrid Solar Eclipse and where can you watch it. It wrote, "On April 20, skywatchers in Australia and parts of southeast Asia will be able to view a hybrid solar eclipse as it passes over the Indian and Pacific Oceans."

"Tolar eclipses occur when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth fully or partially align, casting a shadow on our home planet and obscuring the bright face of our closest star. Remember, it is unsafe to look directly at the Sun for most of the eclipse without specialized eye protection," NASA wrote on Instagram.

The American space agency further explained the types of eclipses. "There are several types of eclipses, total, annular, hybrid, and partial. In a total eclipse, the Moon entirely blocks the Sun allowing people in the eclipse's path to see the star's corona - outer atmosphere."

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration revealed that Total eclipses are the only type where "viewers can momentarily remove their eclipse glasses. In an annular eclipse, the Moon perfectly lines up with the Sun but is farther away from the surface of Earth and does not fully cover the Sun's face. Hybrid eclipses shift from annular to total due to our planet's curve. In partial eclipses, the Moon is not fully lined up with the Sun, only partially covering its bright face."

Check out the post here:

On April 19 in the US and April 20 in Australia, the Moon will pass between the Sun and Earth, creating a total solar eclipse visible from Australia and Southeast Asia.