Longest Solar Eclipse In 100 Years Is Coming. Here's Where You'll See It

Astronomy enthusiasts around the world are preparing for a remarkable celestial event, a total solar eclipse on August 2, 2027, that will be one of the longest of the 21st century. During this rare phenomenon, the Moon will pass directly between the Earth and the Sun, temporarily blocking the Sun's light and casting a shadow over the Earth's surface.

According to NASA and astronomical projections, the eclipse's path of totality, where the Sun will be completely obscured, will stretch across parts of southern Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, including Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Somalia. At its peak over Egypt's Luxor region, the Moon will cover the Sun for approximately 6 minutes and 23 seconds, making this one of the longest total solar eclipses visible from land in modern times.

While this event is being called the "eclipse of the century," it will not be visible as a total eclipse from India. Observers in India are expected to witness a partial solar eclipse, with only part of the Sun obscured by the Moon.

Solar eclipses are natural occurrences caused by precise alignment of celestial bodies and do not have any direct harmful effects on the planet, although observers are urged to use proper eye protection when viewing the Sun. Scientists and skywatchers view this eclipse as an excellent opportunity for research and public engagement with astronomy.