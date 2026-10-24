Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Pentagon UFO Files Reveal 'Black Triangles' Over Sensitive US Facility

A newly released batch of Pentagon UFO files includes a report from two senior military observers who claimed to have seen a mysterious black triangular object flying at extraordinary speed over a sensitive site in the western United States.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Pentagon UFO Files Reveal 'Black Triangles' Over Sensitive US Facility
Unidentified object vanished suddenly and silently.

The US Department of Defence released a new batch of UFO files on Friday, in which two senior military observers reported seeing a mysterious black triangular object flying at an extraordinarily high speed over a sensitive site in the western United States earlier this year, according to The Guardian.

The report states that the unidentified object displayed none of the characteristics associated with conventional military aircraft. It allegedly vanished suddenly and silently within seconds, leaving behind no exhaust trail or any other evidence of its presence.

The claimed sighting was reported by anonymous sources described as having "extensive operational experience working alongside government agencies". The incident occurred at a location that was redacted in the file released to the public on Friday.

As per The Guardian, the report is one of hundreds released by the Pentagon since May. This followed Donald Trump's promise to make public secret files about UFOs. Many details are still unclear or blacked out. Unlike other cases with real photos or videos, this report has nine copies of the same canyon image. Tiny triangle shapes were added to show how the object was said to have moved.

"This does indeed look like little more than a black triangle shape superimposed on a landscape background to illustrate the report. I don't think it really adds anything substantive to the report itself," said Greg Eghigian, professor of history and bioethics at Penn State University, and author of the 2024 book After the Flying Saucers Came: A Global History of the UFO Phenomenon.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Pentagon UFO Files, Black Triangle UFO, US Military Sighting, Unidentified Flying Object, Sensitive US Site, Defence Department Report, UFO Disclosure
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com