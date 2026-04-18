'Very Interesting Documents': Trump Teases UFO Files Release 'Very, Very Soon'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Apr 17) announced that the Pentagon will "very soon" declassify clandestine Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and Unexplained Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) files, hinting that the Department of Defence has uncovered "interesting" documents. The move comes amid mounting pressure from Capitol Hill for greater transparency regarding UAPs.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Trump said he figured it was a 'good crowd' to provide an update, as the people were really into the topic.

"As you remember, I recently directed the Secretary of War to begin releasing government files relating to UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomenon," said Trump.

"This process is well underway, and we found many very interesting documents, I must say, and the first releases will begin very, very soon," he added.

In February, Trump announced that he had directed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and other agency officials to begin reviewing government files related to "alien and extraterrestrial life."

“Based on the tremendous interest show. I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters," said Trump.

Trump's Truth Social came hours after he slammed former president Barack Obama for allegedly revealing classified information about whether alien life exists.

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Massive Cluster Of UFO

Trump's latest statement follows reports of a massive UFO cluster near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the same research facility formerly led by retired Major General William Neil McCasland, who disappeared earlier this year.

Missing from his New Mexico home since February 28, McCasland, 68, reportedly took only a .38-calibre revolver and hiking boots. Just over a month later, on April 8, witnesses near the Ohio base spotted a silent, triangular craft with glowing lights. The object was seen moving in perfect formation before splitting apart mid-flight.