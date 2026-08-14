New Lizard Species Discovered In Thailand Named After "House Of The Dragon" Character

A newly discovered lizard species in western Thailand has been given a name inspired by the popular HBO series House of the Dragon. The species has been named after Syrax, the dragon ridden by Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in the show. A study published on July 31 in the journal ZooKeys detailed the discovery of the new lizard. It belongs to a group known as mountain horned dragons and has been found in the high-altitude forests of Mae Wong, reported People.com.

The new species has been scientifically named Acanthosaura syrax. In the show, Syrax is a mustard-coloured dragon who is smaller than many of the other dragons. She is also a mother to many of the younger dragons featured in the series.

The researchers explained that the name was inspired by the lizard's yellowish colour, its relatively small size compared with related species, and its high clutch size.

The study suggests that A. syrax should commonly be called the "Syrax mountain horned dragon".

Mountain horned dragons are known for their spiny crests along their necks and backs. With the discovery of A. syrax, the number of known Acanthosaura species has increased to 23.

The species has so far been found only in the high-altitude forests of Mae Wong. The area has a fragmented habitat because of its difficult terrain.

The researchers are calling for greater protection of the region. They hope A. syrax can become a flagship species for the area and bring more scientific and public interest to its conservation.

The study also said that future research should explore nearby mountain ranges to understand the full distribution of the species and identify other hidden diversity in the northern and western highlands.

The naming of A. syrax came shortly before the third season of House of the Dragon ended on August 9.