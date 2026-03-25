NASA Unveils Moon Base Plan And Nuclear-Powered Spacecraft For Mars Mission

NASA has unveiled plans to build a permanent base on the moon and send a nuclear-powered spacecraft to Mars by 2028. The agency's new initiative, dubbed "Ignition," aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface and pave the way for deeper space exploration.

"NASA is committed to achieving the near-impossible once again, to return to the Moon before the end of President Trump's term, build a Moon base, establish an enduring presence, and do the other things needed to ensure American leadership in space," said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. "This is why it is essential we leave an event like Ignition with complete alignment on the national imperative that is our collective mission. The clock is running in this great-power competition, and success or failure will be measured in months, not years."

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The proposed moon base will be built in three phases, starting with increased robotic missions to the lunar surface. NASA plans to launch up to 30 robotic landers by 2027, carrying scientific instruments and technology demonstrations. The base will be powered by nuclear reactors, providing continuous energy during the lunar night.

NASA is also reevaluating its lunar Gateway space station, planning to repurpose components for the moon base instead. The agency aims to land astronauts on the moon by 2028 and establish a sustainable presence, with plans for at least one surface landing per year.

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This is an artist's concept of Phase 3 of NASA's Moon Base.

Photo Credit: NASA

Nuclear-powered spacecraft to Mars

When it comes to the Mars mission, the nuclear-powered spacecraft, called Space Reactor-1 Freedom, will demonstrate advanced nuclear electric propulsion technology on its way to Mars. The mission will deploy helicopters, similar to the Ingenuity drone, to explore the Martian surface and gather data.

"NASA will launch the Space Reactor-1 Freedom, the first nuclear powered interplanetary spacecraft, to Mars before the end of 2028, demonstrating advanced nuclear electric propulsion in deep space. Nuclear electric propulsion provides an extraordinary capability for efficient mass transport in deep space and enables high power missions beyond Jupiter where solar arrays are not effective," NASA wrote on its official website.