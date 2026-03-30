NASA Shares Stunning Image Of Sun's Powerful X1.4 Solar Flare

A powerful burst of energy from the Sun has recently been observed, drawing attention from scientists but not causing immediate concern. Solar flares are intense eruptions that release energy into space and can sometimes affect systems on Earth, reported NASA.

Solar flares are extremely powerful bursts of energy, these flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, power grids, and navigation signals, while also posing a potential threat to spacecraft and astronauts.

The recently recorded activity is currently not expected to have any impact on the Artemis II mission, and NASA is continuously monitoring space weather conditions amidst launch preparations, reported NASA.

This particular flare has been classified as an X1.4-class event, wherein the X-class denotes the most powerful flares, and the accompanying number further specifies its intensity.

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The Sun emitted a strong solar flare on March 29, peaking at 11:19 p.m. ET. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image of the event, which was classified as X1.4: https://t.co/Bi9UxXaSAi pic.twitter.com/HZxUWvxT6W — NASA Space Alerts (@NASASpaceAlerts) March 30, 2026

According to NASA, Although this flare is among the most intense type, it is not expected to impact the Artemis II mission.