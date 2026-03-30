Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

NASA Shares Stunning Image Of Sun's Powerful X1.4 Solar Flare

This flare is among the most intense type, it is not expected to impact the Artemis II mission.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
NASA Shares Stunning Image Of Sun's Powerful X1.4 Solar Flare
This particular flare has been classified as an X1.4-class event.
  • A powerful solar flare of X1.4-class was recently observed by scientists
  • Solar flares release intense energy that can affect Earth systems and space
  • These flares can disrupt radio, power grids, navigation, and threaten spacecraft
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

A powerful burst of energy from the Sun has recently been observed, drawing attention from scientists but not causing immediate concern. Solar flares are intense eruptions that release energy into space and can sometimes affect systems on Earth, reported NASA.

Solar flares are extremely powerful bursts of energy, these flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, power grids, and navigation signals, while also posing a potential threat to spacecraft and astronauts.

The recently recorded activity is currently not expected to have any impact on the Artemis II mission, and NASA is continuously monitoring space weather conditions amidst launch preparations, reported NASA.

This particular flare has been classified as an X1.4-class event, wherein the X-class denotes the most powerful flares, and the accompanying number further specifies its intensity.

Check Out The Post Here:

According to NASA, Although this flare is among the most intense type, it is not expected to impact the Artemis II mission.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Solar Flares, Sun Energy Burst, NASA Solar Observation
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now