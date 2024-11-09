Musk's SpaceX Working On Starlink Equivalent 'Marslink' For The Red Planet

Starlink allows users to access internet without using overhead or underground wires

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX is working on a Starlink equivalent for Mars that will allow relatively quick communication to and fro from the Red Planet to Earth. The project was mentioned during Thursday's (Nov 7) meeting for the Mars Exploration Program Analysis Group (MEPAG), dedicated to supporting NASA missions to the Martian surface, according to the minutes of the meeting. Under the proposed pitch to NASA, SpaceX will place multiple satellites in Mars orbit to provide "full visibility and interoperability for the ground and orbital assets".

Starlink will leverage its advanced laser communication tech to maintain a constant data flow between planets. The high-speed data relay system will be capable of transmitting 4 MBPS or more, across 1.5 astronomical units which is the distance between Earth and Mars. This network could serve Mars missions, allowing real-time images and data streams from Mars to Earth, as well as supporting future ground operations and Mars orbit assets.

Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the development, adding that the ultimate goal was to increase the speed of data transfer across such vast distances.

"This is just a very basic first step. Earth and Mars will ultimately need >petabit/sec connectivity," Musk said on X (formerly Twitter).

'Sci-fi concept'

Netizens, in awe of the sci-fi concept, applauded the move, while some cast doubts over the speed of the transfer which might be plagued by latency issues.

"Preparing internet access on Mars now before most people can even grasp the concept of traveling there is amazing. This is confidence in the future. I love this determination," said one user, while another added: "I have to admit this is pretty remarkable stuff."

A third added: "The latency of a ping though...that would still lead to one heck of a lag. Even if you put the game servers in the middle, on the best day, you're not going to do Diablo players from Mars and Earth in the same game."

Starlink has been a revolutionary piece of tech which allows users to access high-speed internet from any corner of the planet. Using thousands of satellites in the Low Earth Orbit (LEO), the internet data is beamed through radio signals.

This type of internet service does not require overhead or underground wires, making it accessible for users in precarious conditions. During Hurricane Helene that hit the US earlier this year. Starlink proved to be a lifesaver as those stranded in difficult situations managed to communicate via it.