Fireball Seen Blazing Across Texas Sky As Meteor Explodes Midair, Triggering Loud Booms

A bright and fast-moving object in the sky surprised many people in Texas on March 21, drawing attention and curiosity across the region. Witnesses reported seeing a glowing fireball, followed by loud sounds, making the event both exciting and unusual.

On March 21 at 4:40 PM (CDT), eyewitnesses in Texas observed a brightly glowing fireball in the sky. This meteor was sighted at an altitude of approximately 49 miles above Stagecoach, located northwest of Houston. It traveled southeastward at a speed of 35,000 miles per hour and disintegrated at an altitude of about 29 miles above Bammel, situated west of Cypress Station, reported NASA.

Weighing approximately one ton and measuring 3 feet in diameter, the meteor shattered in the sky. Its disintegration generated a pressure wave, causing some residents in the area to hear loud booming sounds. Doppler weather radar data also indicated the formation of meteorites between Willowbrook and Northgate Crossing.

Due to its intense brightness, high velocity, and the subsequent audible sounds, this event successfully captured the public's attention, becoming a memorable spectacle for those who witnessed it.

No reports of damage or injuries have surfaced so far, but officials and researchers are likely to continue monitoring the area for any meteorite fragments. If discovered, these pieces could offer important clues about the object's composition and origin, reported ANI.