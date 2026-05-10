Massive 11,000-Carat Ruby Discovered In Myanmar, Second-Largest In Country

Miners in Myanmar have discovered a massive rare ruby that is considered to be the second-largest ever found in the country. The discovery was made in the conflict-affected gem-mining region of Mogok in the upper Mandalay area, according to state media reports released on Friday. The ruby weighs 11,000 carats, or around 2.2 kilograms, and was unearthed near Mogok, which is known as the centre of Myanmar's gemstone industry. The area has also witnessed intense fighting during the country's ongoing civil conflict, reported ABC News.

According to the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar, the rough ruby was discovered in mid-April shortly after the country's traditional New Year festival. Although the newly discovered ruby weighs nearly half as much as a 21,450-carat stone found in 1996, experts reportedly consider it more valuable because of its colour and quality. The ruby has been described as having a purplish-red colour with yellowish undertones, moderate transparency, a highly reflective surface and a high-quality colour grade.

Myanmar produces nearly 90% of the world's rubies, mainly from the Mogok and Mong Hsu regions. The gemstone trade, both legal and illegal, remains an important source of income in the country.

Human rights groups and organisations such as Global Witness have repeatedly urged jewellers to avoid purchasing gemstones from Myanmar. They argue that the gem industry has provided financial support to the country's military governments for many years.

A new civilian-style government was installed in Myanmar this year following elections that were criticised by opposition and human rights groups as unfair. The elections returned Min Aung Hlaing, the military chief who led the 2021 military takeover, to power as president. He and members of his Cabinet recently inspected the giant ruby at his office in Naypyitaw.

Gemstone mining in Myanmar is also a major source of funding for ethnic armed groups seeking autonomy, contributing to decades of conflict in the country.

The mining regions continue to remain unstable. Mogok was captured in July 2024 by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, also known as TNLA, a guerrilla group representing the Palaung ethnic minority. Although the group initially took control of the mines, authority was later handed back to Myanmar's military under a China-mediated ceasefire agreement reached late last year.