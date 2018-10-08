IIT Scientists Say They Have Developed Material To Harvest Water From Fog

The IIT team found a 230 percent enhancement on fog harvesting performance of patterned samples. (File)

A team from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has developed a material that can harvest water from fog.

"There are several plants in arid and semi-arid regions of the world whose leaves can harvest water from dew and fog. If they can do it, so can we," said Venkata Krishnan, an associate professor at Indian IIT Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

For the study published in the journal ACS Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering, researchers studied the intricate structures on the leaves of an ornamental plant called the Dragon's lily head (Gladiolus dalenii).

The surface patterns on the leaf in micrometre and nanometre scales were evaluated in relation to the water harvesting properties, and the patterns were replicated onto a polymer material.

The team found a 230 per cent enhancement on the fog harvesting performance of the patterned samples, compared to an unpatterned control sample.

Solutions to provide drinking water to India's growing population must not only span policy and behavioural changes but also incorporate scientific and technological innovations inspired by nature, researchers said.