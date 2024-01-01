India's Top Science And Tech Achievements In 2023

2023 will be remembered as the year India landed on the Moon.

Over the past few decades, India has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a tech follower to a pioneering force in the global technology landscape. Leveraging a large pool of skilled professionals, the country became a global IT outsourcing hub. Strategic government initiatives and educational investments further fueled this transformation.

Recently, the nation has shifted gears, fostering a culture of innovation evident in a surge of startups and remarkable achievements in space technology by ISRO. With a thriving IT industry, a culture of innovation, and impactful contributions to space exploration, India has emerged as a dynamic force shaping the global technological landscape.

Let's explore India's Technological Achievements in the year 2023:

India Semiconductor Mission

The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is a dedicated division within the Digital India Corporation. Its mission is to create a thriving semiconductor and display ecosystem. The goal is to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design.

In 2023, ISM has set the stage for India to become a major hub for chip manufacturing. A highlight is the start of construction on Micron's $2.75 billion semiconductor plant in Sanand, Gujarat.

Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET)

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the US-India iCET in 2022 to strengthen their collaboration in new tech. Since then, there have been notable achievements, including the Quantum Coordination Mechanism, discussions on telecommunications, exchanges on AI and space, an agreement on a semiconductor supply chain, and the launch of the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) in June 2023.

Artemis Accords

India's venture into the cosmos achieved a historic milestone with the signing of the Artemis Accords, making it the 27th country to join this global space collaboration during a ceremony in Washington. Part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic US visit, this agreement ensures India's access to cutting-edge spacecraft and exploration technology, fostering global competitiveness and providing opportunities for Indian talent to shine in space exploration.

The Akash Missile

The Akash Missile weapon system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), stands as a symbol of India's pursuit of self-reliant defence capabilities.

The Akash missile can target aircraft up to 45 km away and it can neutralise various threats like fighter jets and missiles. What makes it stand out is its recent feat of engaging four targets simultaneously using a single unit. As a flagship example of Atmanirbhar Bharat defence, the Akash system positions India for potential defence exports, drawing international interest in this indigenous weapon system.

INS Vikrant

India's naval capabilities reached new heights with the commissioning of INS Vikrant, the country's first domestically built aircraft carrier. Weighing 45,000 tonnes and constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited, INS Vikrant pays homage to its namesake and represents a significant stride in India's journey toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It stands as the largest naval vessel designed and constructed within the country, showcasing India's prowess in naval technology.

5G in India

India has scripted history with the fastest 5G rollout, surpassing targets across all 22 service areas within nine months. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have played pivotal roles, deploying an impressive 2.70 lakh 5G sites. This success solidifies India's position as a global leader in 5G adoption, with aspirations already set on the next frontier - 6G technology.

Artificial Intelligence Mission

India is launching an AI Mission to provide startups and innovators with more computing power. The goal is to help them tackle problems in areas like healthcare, agriculture, and education. The mission aims to establish strong computing capabilities for AI in India, supporting startups and entrepreneurs. The focus is on fostering AI applications in critical sectors, contributing to advancements in agriculture, healthcare, and education services.

India's technological strides in 2023 showcase a commitment to innovation and self-reliance. From semiconductor manufacturing to space exploration, defence capabilities, and rapid advancements in telecommunications, the nation isn't just keeping up but is actively shaping the global technology landscape. As India moves forward, it is clear that the nation isn't merely adopting technology, it is becoming a driving force in defining the future of global technology.