How Sitting Too Long Is Impacting Your Health: The Surge Of Dead Butt Syndrome

This condition can lead to various health issues, including knee, hip, and back pain.

A new medical ailment that is becoming more prevalent is concerning medical specialists and drawing attention to the risks associated with a more sedentary lifestyle. Gluteus medius tendinosis, commonly known as "dead butt syndrome," is a disorder marked by a weak or inactive gluteus medius muscle. It is frequently brought on by extended sitting, driving, or excessive screen time.

Experts caution that this health condition may result in a variety of issues, such as injuries to the knee, hip pain, and lower back pain. Dead butt syndrome is becoming increasingly common as more individuals spend their days slumped over computers or in front of screens.

"The name sounds silly, but the side effects are serious," said Jane Konidis, a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnisota told The New York Times. "The gluteus maximus is one of the strongest muscles in the body and biggest shock absorbers," she said. "If it's not working properly, it can cause a domino chain of issues, from hamstring tears and sciatica to shin splints and arthritis in the knees."

Gluteal amnesia happens when the muscles in your rear become so weak from inactivity they seem to forget how to function, meaning they fail or become slow to activate. This is different than a leg or arm "falling asleep" because of a compressed nerve; you won't feel pins and needles. Some people may feel a dull ache while sitting, but most people don't feel any pain until they go for a jog or hike, reported The NYT.

Sluggish glutes can result in other muscles and joints, especially in the lower back and knees, picking up the slack, Dr Konidis said.

To combat this issue, healthcare providers recommend incorporating regular physical activity, stretching, and strengthening exercises that target the gluteal muscles. By prioritising overall health and well-being, individuals can help prevent dead butt syndrome and its associated complications.