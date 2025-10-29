Advertisement
How Flames Behave Differently In Space Compared To Earth's Gravity

Understanding how flames behave in microgravity is crucial for designing safer spacecraft and equipment.

Read Time: 2 mins
How Flames Behave Differently In Space Compared To Earth's Gravity

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) face unique challenges like weightlessness, high radiation and confined living. Things that we may think are easy on Earth become complicated in space, for example, lighting a matchstick.

It is a simple process here on Earth, but the results are different in space, with visible results showing the differences in combustion processes between microgravity environments and Earth's gravity.

Chinese astronauts have done this fascinating experiment in the past aboard the Tiangong space station. They lit a matchstick to show the differences in combustion in microgravity.

In microgravity, flames form a spherical shape due to the absence of buoyancy-driven convection. Meanwhile, flames are teardrop-shaped due to the upward flow of hot air on Earth.

The flame burns steadily in microgravity, without flickering, as there are no convection currents to disrupt the flame. The flame temperature is also lower in microgravity due to the reduced rate of combustion.

The oxygen reaches the flame by slow diffusion in microgravity, resulting in a more controlled and efficient combustion process.

Understanding how flames behave in microgravity is crucial for designing safer spacecraft and equipment, as well as developing effective fire suppression systems for future manned missions.

Notably, ISS has strict rules regarding open flames due to safety concerns, particularly after a serious fire incident on the Russian Mir station in 1997.

