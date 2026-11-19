A space rock named 1999 AN10 will swing past Earth next year on August 7, coming near the average distance between Earth and the Moon, Forbes reported. Astronomers track 1999 AN10 as an Apollo-class asteroid that circles the Sun once every 1.76 years. During its closest pass on August 7, 2027, it will pass roughly 242,240 to 243,000 miles (about 389,860 to 390,000 km) from Earth's centre.

That distance is just over one lunar distance, meaning it is about as far away as the Moon is on average. At the moment, the Moon will be on the opposite side of Earth, roughly 474,349 miles (about 763,391 km) away from the asteroid.

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Is there any danger?

NASA has labelled the asteroid potentially hazardous. But astronomers say there is zero chance of 1999 AN10 hitting Earth during the August 2027 flyby. The 'potentially hazardous' tag is based on strict size and distance rules. Any space rock wider than about 460 feet (140 meters) that can come within 0.05 astronomical units (roughly 4.65 million miles) of Earth's orbit earns the label.

Estimates put 1999 AN10 roughly between 0.5 and 1.1 miles (800 to 1,800 meters) across, which is why astronomers watch its long-term path closely. Early calculations right after its January 1999 discovery once raised brief questions about a 2039 pass, which later tracking ruled out.

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Can you see it in the night sky?

The skywatchers in North and South America might get a chance to watch the event using a pair of binoculars. Overnight on August 7, 2027, the asteroid is projected to move across parts of Pegasus, Pisces, Aries, and Taurus.