Four-Planet Parade In April 2026: When And How To Watch In India

The month of April is set to bring a moment of joy for the sky-watchers as they will get a pre-dawn treat when four planets gather low in the eastern sky. While not a perfect "string of pearls," the lineup of Saturn, Mars, Mercury and Neptune is dubbed as a 'mini planet parade'. They will be visible just before sunrise. According to National Geographic, Saturn, Mars and Mercury will appear close enough to share the same field of view when looked through binoculars. But with a telescope, stargazers can also observe Neptune as it comes into view above them.

This parade is not a one-day show. It started around April 12, and it is expected to become dramatic from April 16 to 21. It's the period when the planets appear within about two to three degrees of each other.

Around April 20, expect to see three planets with the naked eye - Mercury, Mars and Saturn - forming a short line. Neptune requires binoculars or a telescope.

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Viewing details

Date: The tightest grouping is expected on April 20.

Planets involved: Saturn, Mercury, Mars, and Neptune.

Time of day: Morning sky, roughly 1 hour before sunrise, low above the eastern horizon.

Will it be visible from India?

India is one of the better places in the Northern Hemisphere to catch it. The four planets sit low in the east before sunrise, but from much of India, the geometry is more favourable than at higher northern latitudes.

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Tips to watch it

1. Pick the right days: Try April 18, 19 and 20. The lineup shifts daily, so multiple attempts beat a single-morning bet.

2. Find a clear eastern horizon: Buildings, trees, and haze kill dawn alignments. A terrace, field, or beach facing east is ideal.

3. Set an alarm early: Be in place 45 minutes before sunrise. Mercury sets quickly once the sky brightens.

4. Use apps to confirm: Free apps like Star Walk 2 or Sky Tonight can identify which dot is which in real time.

5. Bring optics for Neptune: If you want all four, use binoculars or a telescope for Neptune.