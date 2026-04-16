This Self-Healing Material Could Make Planes, Cars Last For Centuries

Researchers at North Carolina State University have developed a material that can repair its own cracks more than 1,000 times, potentially stretching the lifespan of aircraft wings, car parts and spacecraft components from decades to centuries. The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, revealed that modern planes, cars, wind turbines and spacecraft rely on fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites. These materials sandwich layers of glass or carbon fibres inside a polymer matrix, usually epoxy, to get a high strength-to-weight ratio.

But this technology comes with an issue. Since the 1930s, engineers have struggled with "interlaminar delamination", which is the cracks that form inside the composite, causing the fibre layers to separate from the matrix. Once delamination starts, strength drops, and parts must be inspected, repaired or scrapped immediately.

Also read | Watch: Man's Frustration Over Gurugram Traffic Goes Viral, Internet Says "Relatable"

Meanwhile, the researchers have said that this material would cut costs, labour, energy use and waste across the sectors. "This would significantly drive down costs and labour associated with replacing damaged composite components, and reduce the amount of energy consumed and waste produced by many industrial sectors, because they'll have fewer broken parts to manually inspect, repair, or throw away," Jason Patrick, who is an associate professor at the university, said as quoted by Interesting Engineering.

"We believe the self-healing technology that we've developed could be a long-term solution for delamination, allowing components to last for centuries," Patrick noted.

How does it work??

As per the study, a thermoplastic polymer is 3D printed directly onto the glass or carbon-fibre reinforcement. This forms a patterned interlayer that also makes the laminate 2-4 times more resistant to delamination.

After that, thin heating elements are integrated into the composite. When a crack is detected, an electrical current warms the layer. The heat melts the thermoplastic healing agent, which flows into cracks and microstructures, then solidifies to re-bond the fibres and matrix.

Also read | Jobseekers In China Use Dating Apps for Work And Recruitment Sites For Dating. Here's Why

The material was also tested in the lab, where the scientists found that it healed fractures over 1,000 times without losing performance.

The researchers estimate this strategy can extend the lifetime of conventional FRP composites by centuries compared to the current decades-long design life.

"We found the fracture resistance of the self-healing material starts out well above unmodified composites," Jack Turicek, lead author and a graduate student at NC State, said as quoted.

"Because our composite starts off significantly tougher than conventional composites, this self-healing material resists cracking better than the laminated composites currently out there for at least 500 cycles. And while its interlaminar toughness does decline after repeated healing, it does so very slowly."