Watch: Man's Frustration Over Gurugram Traffic Goes Viral, Internet Says "Relatable"

A Gurgaon professional's rant on Gurugram traffic crisis has gone viral on social media. In an Instagram video, he expressed his frustration over the late-evening commute, as despite leaving his office at 5:30 pm, he spent more than two hours on the road to reach home, which he summed up as, "Gurgaon ke traffic se meri ruh kap jati hai." The phrase, meaning "Gurgaon's traffic shakes my soul," has struck a chord with many commuters who go through the same every day. In the comment section, one user wrote, "Relatable."

The user named Samarth Wadhwa also added that if the work can be done remotely, then why aren't companies allowing work from home?

"Today's corporate rant," the user wrote as the caption of the video.

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Watch the video here:

Wadhwa's case is not isolated, as Gurugram residents routinely report spending hours to cover a few kilometres during peak time.

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Social Media Reaction

The video reached over 766,000 users, and more than 41,300 liked it. Hundreds of users commented on it and shared their experiences. "Can relate. Now I am just a zinda laash stuck in Gurgaon traffic," one user said in the comment section.

"Very relatable...jab WFH se kaam kiya jaa sakta hai toh WFO ki koi zarurat he nhi lekin ye company walo ko maza aata hai humko aaise toucher de kar," another user wrote.

"But it's important for state governments to create the demand to satisfy their unnecessary supply. If you get complete wfh you will not travel - the government will not get the tax on fuel, you will not rent out a place or buy expensive flats - the government will not get the tax and so on !! Toh isliye maro traffic me," a third user said.