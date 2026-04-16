China's Humanoid Robot Hits 10 Metres/Second Sprint, Edges Toward Usain Bolt's Legendary Speed

Chinese robotics company Unitree Robotics has released new test footage of its H1 humanoid robot sprinting at speeds of up to 10.1 metres/s on a track - a major leap forward in bipedal robot mobility. At its peak, the H1 touched roughly 36 km/h (22 mph), though the company acknowledged there could be minor measurement inaccuracies. Even so, the performance puts it strikingly close to the average speed of Jamaican legend Usain Bolt during his 9.58-second 100m world record run in 2009, which worked out to about 10.44 m/s.

"10 m/s!! Unitree Breaks the World Record Again. With the physique of an ordinary person, running at a world champion's speed," the video was captioned by Unitree Robotics.

Watch the video here:

10m/s!! Unitree Breaks the World Record Again😊

With the physique of an ordinary person, running at a world champion's speed!

Leg length: 0.4+0.4=0.8m, body weight: approx. 62kg!

H1: “Give me one more chance, give the world one more honor!” pic.twitter.com/Fk4Zo9zKit — Unitree (@UnitreeRobotics) April 11, 2026

Features of the H1 Robot

The H1 is designed to closely mirror human biomechanics, combining relatively lightweight construction with powerful joint actuation to maximise running efficiency.

Designed to mirror human proportions, the H1 is a full-sized humanoid robot with a leg length of around 0.8 metres and a total weight of about 62 kg.

It runs on high-torque joint motors developed in-house, paired with a proprietary gear system and advanced sensing tech, including LiDAR and depth cameras.

For the high-speed test, some components, including its head, were removed to reduce weight and improve performance, as per Interesting Engineering.

Wang Xingxing, CEO of Unitree Robotics, said at the 2026 Yabuli Entrepreneurs Forum that humanoid robots could break the 10-second barrier in the 100-metre dash as early as mid-2026.

Another Chinese firm, MirrorMe, introduced its full-sized humanoid robot 'Bolt' in February 2026. Standing 175 cm tall and weighing 75 kg, the robot is also capable of reaching top speeds of up to 10 m/s, placing it in direct competition with Unitree's H1.

All eyes are now on the upcoming Humanoid Robot Half Marathon scheduled for April 19. In the lead-up to the race, more than 70 teams have already conducted trial runs in Beijing's Economic-Technological Development Area. Analysts expect this year's event to be more competitive than ever, with multiple humanoid robots racing side by side.