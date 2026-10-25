Astronomers Find The Possible Date Vincent Van Gogh Painted His Iconic "Starry Night"

Vincent van Gogh's famous painting The Starry Night may have been inspired by a real sky rather than pure imagination, according to new research by scientists from Kyung Hee University in Yongin, South Korea. The researchers suggest that the positions of the Moon, Venus and a group of stars in the painting may match the sky seen from the window of the asylum where the Dutch painter stayed in Saint-Remy-de-Provence, France. The researchers studied the painting and used astronomy software to recreate the dawn sky for different dates in June and July 1889. They also found a ridge southwest of the asylum that matched an earlier sketch by Van Gogh, reported NYPost.

Elijah Jeong-hyun Kim, the study's first author and an astronomer at Kyung Hee University, said he stood at the place where Van Gogh had stood around 130 years earlier.

The team compared the positions and shapes of the stars in the painting with the real sky. They focused on three dates when the Moon appeared above Venus, as shown in the artwork.

Of these dates, July 22, 1889, appeared to be the closest match. The researchers found that the arrangement of the waning crescent Moon, Venus and the Hyades star cluster resembled the scene in the painting.

The study's authors explained that observation and imagination could exist together in the same artwork. They suggested that Van Gogh may have used what he saw in the sky and combined views from different days to create the final painting.

However, the researchers said their findings were not conclusive. Their study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Representatives of the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, who were not involved in the study, continue to believe that Van Gogh painted The Starry Night in June 1889.

According to the museum, Van Gogh worked on a canvas delivered in early June and sent a sketch of the painting to his brother Theo on July 2. The museum also noted that the artist suffered a severe breakdown around July 22, which stopped him from painting for more than a month.

A museum spokesperson said Van Gogh was not concerned with creating exact copies of what he saw. Therefore, the positions of the celestial bodies in the painting could not provide a reliable way to determine when it was created.

The museum also noted that the valley village shown in the painting is imaginary and that Van Gogh is believed to have painted the work during the day from his studio at the asylum.

In 2024, scientists reported that The Starry Night closely followed certain astronomical principles. They also suggested that Van Gogh's bold brushstrokes appeared to reflect patterns of uneven air movement, known as turbulence, which can affect the appearance of the sky.

Researchers identified what they described as hidden turbulence in the artist's painting style.