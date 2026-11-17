Growing plants in space is not just about understanding how they survive in unusual conditions. It is also about finding ways to protect them from diseases that could affect their role in future space missions. Astronaut Anil Menon recently shared details of an experiment involving thale cress plants, which aims to examine how plants respond to disease while growing in space.

In his post, Menon described the MVP plant experiment, which involves growing susceptible and partially resistant thale cress plants to study the development of powdery mildew, a plant disease.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "The MVP plant experiment grows susceptible and partially resistant thale cress plants to examine the development of powdery mildew, which is a plant disease and helps us understand how the plants respond in space."

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The experiment aims to help researchers understand how plants respond to the disease in space. By examining the results, researchers could identify changes in genes linked to the unique conditions experienced by plants during space growth.

He explained that the results could also support the development of methods to prevent diseases in plants used in life support systems during future space missions.

"Results could identify changes in genes based on unique conditions and support development of ways to prevent disease for plants used in life support systems for future missions as we travel to the Moon and Mars," he added.

The experiment therefore focuses on studying plant health and identifying possible ways to prevent diseases under space conditions.