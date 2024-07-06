Massive Asteroid Heading Towards Earth At 65,000 Kmph, Warns NASA

A massive asteroid, named 2024 MT1, is hurtling towards Earth at an astonishing speed of 65,215 km/h, warned NASA. The asteroid, measuring approximately 260 feet in diameter, is as big as the Statue of Liberty in size.

The asteroid is expected to make its closest approach to Earth on July 8, passing at a distance of approximately 1.5 million km from our planet. This is about four times the distance between Earth and the Moon. Asteroids of this size are considered potentially dangerous because they could cause significant damage if they were to collide with Earth.

Asteroid 2024 MT1 was first detected by NASA's Near-Earth Object Observations Program, which tracks and characterises asteroids and comets that come close to Earth. The program uses ground-based telescopes and radar systems to monitor these objects.

Currently, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, is closely tracking the asteroid's trajectory. JPL's Asteroid Watch dashboard provides real-time data on the asteroid's position, speed, and distance from Earth.

While there is no immediate threat of collision, NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) is actively working on strategies to mitigate such threats. The PDCO collaborates with international space agencies and research institutions to develop technologies for asteroid deflection and impact prevention. One key technology being explored is the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, which aims to test the feasibility of deflecting an asteroid by crashing a spacecraft into it.

The close approach of asteroid 2024 MT1 has sparked interest among astronomers and space enthusiasts. Observatories worldwide are gearing up to capture images and data of asteroid 2024 MT1. Researchers aim to study its composition and structure to gain insights into the early solar system and planet formation.