AI Data Centres Could Push Texas Air Pollution Back 20 Years, Study Warns

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) data centres could reverse decades of improvements in air quality in Texas, according to a new study. Researchers warn that rising electricity demand could significantly increase harmful emissions over the next five years.

According to The Verge, research from the Houston Advanced Research Centre (HARC) suggests that expanding data centres could push air pollution in Texas back to levels last seen in the early 2000s.

Air Pollution Could Rise Sharply

The study found that fine particle pollution, commonly known as soot, from electricity generation could more than triple if planned data centres become operational. This could bring pollution to its highest level since 2006.

Nitrogen oxide emissions, which contribute to smog, could rise by 136 per cent, while carbon dioxide emissions could increase by 90 per cent compared with 2025 levels.

These projections depend on how many data centres are built and the electricity sources they use.

AI Driving Electricity Demand

As reported by The Verge, Texas has become a major centre for data centre development, with 26 gigawatts of existing and under-construction capacity.

The growing popularity of AI services is increasing demand for computing power and electricity.

Some developers are considering building their own power facilities rather than relying entirely on the electricity grid. However, researchers warn that using natural gas engines and turbines could worsen air pollution.

Renewable Energy Offers Solutions

The study suggests that renewable energy could significantly reduce pollution from data centres.

Combining grid electricity with renewable power generated at data centre sites could reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 10 times in certain scenarios.

John Hall, chief executive of HARC, warned that increasing emissions could threaten years of progress in improving air quality.

The findings highlighted by The Verge suggest that cleaner electricity sources will be essential as AI infrastructure continues to expand.

Researchers stress that the worst outcomes are not inevitable, as some proposed projects may never be completed.

However, without greater investment in renewable energy, the rapid expansion of AI data centres could create serious environmental and public health challenges in Texas.