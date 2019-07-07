Zomato, Pune Eatery Fined Rs 55,000 For Serving Chicken Instead Of Paneer

A lawyer had ordered paneer butter masala but was delivered butter chicken instead (Representational)

A consumer court in Pune slapped a Rs 55,000 fine on food delivery platform Zomato along with a hotel for delivering non-vegetarian food to a lawyer who had ordered a vegetarian dish.

According to media reports, the consumer court directed Zomato to pay the fine within 45 days to city-based lawyer Shanmukh Deshmukh who was delivered non-veg food not just once, but twice.

He had ordered paneer butter masala but was delivered butter chicken instead.

"Since the curries of both dishes look alike, he didn't realise it was a chicken dish and ate it," said the reports.

According to Zomato, the lawyer complained against the food delivery platform to defame it as it had refunded his amount.

Zomato told the consumer forum that the error lay with the hotel which supplied the wrong dish, but the forum considered it to be equally guilty.

The hotel, however, admitted its mistake.

Zomato and the hotel were directed to pay Rs 50,000 for deficiency in service and the remaining amount for mental harassment.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability