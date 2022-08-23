Woman Forced To Bathe In Public In 'Ritual To Conceive Son', Case Filed

Pune Police filed an FIR or case against 4 people including the husband, in-laws and occultist

In a shocking incident, a woman from Maharashtra's Pune was forced by her husband and in-laws to take a bath naked in front of people as part of a "ritual" advised by the local occultist to have a male child.

Following a complaint by the woman, the Pune Police on Sunday registered an FIR or case against four people including the husband, in-laws and the occultist named Moulana Baba Jamadar.

According to senior Police Inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Pune's Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station, "Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code along with section 3 of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 against the four."

The police official further told news agency ANI that, "The woman in her complaint alleged that her in-laws have been harassing her mentally and physically since 2013 for dowry and for not giving birth to a male child, following which she was also going through several black magic ritual on many occasions."

He further told news agency ANI that "Recently a local occultist asked them to make the women take a bath naked under the waterfall in public and assured them that it would result in her giving birth to a male child, following the rituals the woman was taken to Raigad District and told to take bath naked in full public view."

The police further said that the woman has also alleged that her signature was forged by her husband to take a loan of rupees 75 lakh against her property for business purposes.

Following the complaint of the women, Pune Police have registered an FIR or case and an investigation is being carried out.

