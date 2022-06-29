Pune Man Killed Over Parking Dispute; Four Arrested

Police has registered a case and further probe is on.

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking and killing a 32-year-old man over a parking dispute outside a restaurant in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Ambegaon area of Pune on June 26, in which the victim, who was the son of a retired senior policeman, was killed, an official said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly brutally thrashed the victim, following an argument over vacating a parking space outside a restaurant in Ambegaon.

The victim was the son of a retired inspector general rank official, it was stated.

"After beating up the victim, the accused took him to a deserted spot, where they abandoned him. On the morning of June 27, the police received a call about a body lying in the area," a senior police officer said.

The victim's spleen was ruptured in the attack, causing his death, she said.

"We examined a CCTV footage, in which four people are seen attacking the victim and they have been arrested," the official said.

A case has been registered with Bharti Vidyapeeth police station and a further probe is on, she added.

