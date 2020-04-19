Pune Hospital Staff Protest Dean's Transfer By Maharashtra Government

Dr Ajay Chandanwale was transferred on Thursday by the state government.

Pune Hospital Staff Protest Dean's Transfer By Maharashtra Government

48 people died due to COVID-19 in Pune, of which over 40 patients died at Sassoon. (Representational)

Pune:

Resident doctors, faculty members and other staff at the government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Maharashtra's Pune are sporting black ribbons on arms to protest the transfer of its Dean, Dr Ajay Chandanwale.

Dr Chandanwale was transferred on Thursday by the state government.

The coronavirus death count in Pune district, the second-worst affected by the pandemic after Mumbai in Maharashtra, has gone up to 48, of which over 40 patients died at Sassoon.

"Since Friday we are working with a black ribbon on our arms to protest the transfer. We have given a memorandum to the state government, asking it to revoke the decision," said Dr Prashant Munde, secretary of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

On Friday, representatives of MARD, nurses and Class III and IV employees assembled in the main building of the hospital and staged a protest.

