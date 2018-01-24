At Least 15 Held In Pune For Protesting Against "Padmaavat" Several protesters gathered on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway near Wadgaon around midnight, said a police officer.

Share EMAIL PRINT Padmaavat Row: Protests have been reported across the nation. (File) Pune: The Pune police today arrested at least 15 people who were protesting against the film "Padmaavat" for allegedly vandalising vehicles on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway near Wadgaon in the district last night.



"Around 20 to 25 youths, who were holding flags in hands, gathered on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway near Wadgaon and forced vehicles to stop. Shouting slogans against the release of the movie, they ransacked the vehicles and deflated tyres," said a police officer attached to the Sinhgad Road police station.



The incident, which took place around midnight, blocked the traffic on the highway for some time, he said.



"We have arrested 15 people," he added.



A court remanded them in police custody for three days, the officer said.



