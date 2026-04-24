4-Year-Old Dies After Slide In Pune Playground Falls On Her Head

A four-and-a-half-year-old child died in Pune's Hadapsar area after an iron slide in a playground collapsed and fell on her head.

The incident occurred on April 7 around 12.30 pm when the child was playing in a designated ground within a housing complex in the Magarpatta area. The heavy iron slide dislodged and fell directly on her head, resulting in serious injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital but died during treatment.

The police filed a case against the housing society's chairman and other committee members for negligence leading to the child's death. It has been alleged in the girl's father's complaint that the children's playground equipment was not repaired or maintained in a timely manner, the iron slide was not removed despite being old and hazardous and the society failed to prioritise safety measures.

With inputs from Yashpal Sonkamble