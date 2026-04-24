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4-Year-Old Dies After Slide In Pune Playground Falls On Her Head

The incident occurred on April 7 around 12.30 pm when the child was playing in a designated ground within a housing complex.

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4-Year-Old Dies After Slide In Pune Playground Falls On Her Head
The police filed a case against the housing society's chairman and other committee members.
  • A four-and-a-half-year-old girl died after an iron slide fell on her head in Pune
  • The incident happened on April 7 at a playground in Magarpatta housing complex
  • The child was rushed to a private hospital but died during treatment for injuries
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Pune:

A four-and-a-half-year-old child died in Pune's Hadapsar area after an iron slide in a playground collapsed and fell on her head.

The incident occurred on April 7 around 12.30 pm when the child was playing in a designated ground within a housing complex in the Magarpatta area. The heavy iron slide dislodged and fell directly on her head, resulting in serious injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital but died during treatment.

The police filed a case against the housing society's chairman and other committee members for negligence leading to the child's death. It has been alleged in the girl's father's complaint that the children's playground equipment was not repaired or maintained in a timely manner, the iron slide was not removed despite being old and hazardous and the society failed to prioritise safety measures.

With inputs from Yashpal Sonkamble

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