3 US Nationals On Tourist Visas Caught Preaching, Ordered To Leave India

Three US nationals have been ordered to leave India for engaging in religious preaching on tourist visas, the police in Pune said. The "leave India" notice ordered them to depart by May 10.

The three US nationals, aged 53, 65 and 66, came to India on tourist visas earlier this month. The police said investigation found they have been participating in activities linked to religious preaching and instructions in violation of the terms and conditions of a tourist visa.

They were found distributing pamphlets talking about the Bible and Christianity and printed in English, Hindi and Marathi to a taxi driver in Pune. The driver alleged they tried to influence him, following which he alerted the police, officials said.

When the police detained the three US nationals, they recovered a large quantity of religious pamphlets in various languages from their possession. Subsequently, they were referred to the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) for interrogation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Bhajibhakare said the notices have been issued to the three individuals under the Immigration and Foreigners Acts.

Prior instances of foreign nationals violating visa regulations have been reported in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas in the past. Subsequently, the police have increased vigilance.

"Foreign nationals visiting on tourist visas are legally prohibited from engaging in any form of religious propagation or preaching activities. This action has been taken due to a violation of these regulations," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Bhajibhakare said.