Women Accuses Nagpur Employer Of Harassment, Forced Religious Practices

Ordered to offer namaz (prayers), observe roza (fast) and recite dua (supplication), touched inappropriately, and molested - these are the allegations levelled by female employees of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Nagpur against its director. The women have alleged psychological harassment, which they say pushed some of them to resign.

The Nagpur police on Sunday arrested one Mohammed Riyaz Mohammed Fazil Qazi, the Director of the NGO 'Universal Multipurpose Society', following complaints from four female employees.

Operational since 2010, the NGO claimed to work for underprivileged children and girls residing in slum areas.

Female Employees Allege Harassment

On Saturday, four of the five female employees approached the Nagpur Police, and registered a complaint against their employer, Riyaz Qazi, accusing him of forcing religious beliefs and conversion upon them.

One of the complainants, a 23-year-old woman, alleged that Qazi would call her to his cabin and engage in obscene acts. He would allegedly switch off CCTV cameras before any misconduct, including inappropriately touching the women.

The women were reportedly subjected to pressure to adhere to specific religious norms like offering namaz (prayers), observing roza (Islamic practice of abstaining from food and drink during the month of Ramadan), and reciting duas (supplications).

The women also alleged that they were compelled to use the greeting 'Khuda Hafiz' when bidding farewell. They were also asked to refrain from observing other religious and traditional practices.

The women have further accused their employer of using fake social media accounts to monitor their activities.

Inspector Harish Kalsekar from the Nagpur Police said that Qazi's behaviour pushed some female employees to quit.

"In one specific instance involving a girl who had quit her job, the accused called her mother and made derogatory remarks. He also made false statements regarding the character of the other girls and advised her mother not to let her daughter associate with them," Kalsekar said.

Based on the complaints, the Mankapur police have registered a case under charges of sexual harassment, stalking, and outraging a woman's modesty.

The police have not found any direct evidence of religious conversion yet. An investigation has been initiated into the NGO's activities and funding. The police have also seized the accused's mobile phone.

Qazi was produced before a court and will remain in police custody until April 23.