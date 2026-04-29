Baby Stillborn, Nagpur Family Says Medic Sat On Chest To Induce Delivery

Allegations of medical negligence have surfaced at Government Daga Hospital in Nagpur after a woman lost her baby following a prolonged wait for delivery.

According to the woman's husband, Deeplata Banote was made to wait for nearly nine hours after being admitted with labour pain before being taken for delivery.

Surendra Banote alleged that during the procedure, a female attendant applied pressure by sitting on the woman's chest and using her knees in an attempt to assist childbirth.

Despite reports indicating that the pregnancy had been normal, the baby was stillborn, the family said.

The incident has raised questions about patient care and delivery practices at the hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dilip Madavi said such an incident “cannot happen”, but declined to give a detailed statement on camera.

Local councillor Wasim Khan alleged that complaints regarding treatment and conduct at the hospital are frequent.

Speaking to NDTV, the woman's husband said she was admitted around 11 am but was not attended to for several hours despite being in pain.

He claimed that the force used during delivery led to the loss of the baby.