Yamini Krishnamoorti 1940-2024: The Doyen Who Lit The Stage With Her Majestic Style No More

Yamini Krishnamurthi belonged on the stage (File)

Yamini Krishnamurthi, one of the foremost Bharatnatyam dancers of India, died yesterday marking the end of an era.

Yamini Krishnamurthi's death puts the spotlight on the golden age of Indian classical art forms- one where it had transitioned from the temples to a wider audience.

The 1960 -70 saw state patronage allowing arts and artists to bloom and become the torch bearers of India's cultural heritage. Yamini Krishnamurthy became one of its biggest ambassador.

Born into a family of Sanskrit scholars with her father as her biggest supporter and guide, Krishnamurthi belonged on the stage. And on stage, Krishnamurthy transfixed her rasikas.

Remembering her contemporary fondly, Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh, said "Yamini Krishnamurthy had the power to arouse passions in her audiences with her mesmerising charm and stage presence. Her death marks the end of a glorious phase in Indian classical dance."

Endowed with expressive eyes, a deep knowledge of the art form and a commanding stage presence, Krishnamurthy was a trailblazer. "Yamini Krishnamurthy was a celestial nymph from Gandharva Loka who descended on earth to captivate everyone with her dance.

Such was the power of her dance that anyone who witnessed it was transformed. She breathed dance, she lived dance. Her performances, marked by grace, precision, and emotional depth, electrified audiences and earned her accolades both nationally and internationally, said noted Bharatnatyam dancer Padmashri Pratibha Prahlad.

She was among those rare artists who had successfully mastered multiple dance forms, which included the lyrical form Odissi. Besides the multiple dance styles, Krishnamurthy was also a trained in Carnatic vocal and the Veena.

Perhaps her biggest contribution to Indian classical art was in creating a wider awareness for Bharatnatyam and Kuchpudi- dance forms that were predominantly perceived to be for the South. It was artists like Krishnamurthy who opened the flood gates for future generations to embrace Indian dance forms.

Today, more and more youngsters are embracing Indian arts, both in India and abroad. India's soft power-which rests on its ability to build cultural diplomacy around the world- is the result of doyens like Krishnamurthy who have made the art form immensely popular. Bharatnatyam is one of the most popular dance forms in the world.

Krishnamurthy, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan and Sangeet Natak Academy award, was the youngest recipient of Padma Shri at the age of 28. Consumed in her dance, Yamini Krishnamurthy set up her institute in Hauz Khas. The author was trained under her tutelage for 10 years and done her 'aarangetram'.

Just like Balasaraswati and Kelucharan Mohapatra, Yamini Krishnamurthy was a once-in-a-generation artist. Lord Nataraja is smiling at the high priestess of dance as she leaves behind a huge void.

(Gaurie Dwivedi is Executive Editor with NDTV and host of India Ascends)