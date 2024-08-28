'Like How It Tells A Story': Girl Who Performed Bharatnatyam In China

Lei Muzi's dedication to Bharatanatyam began in 2014.

A 13-year-old girl has become the first Chinese performer to complete the Bharatanatyam "Arangetram" in the country. Lei Muzi began her Bharatanatyam journey at the age of three, training in the ancient Indian dance form in China before taking to the stage for her debut ceremony.

Asked what drew her to the ancient dance form, she replied, "I like how it tells a story and the movements of the body and the culture behind it."

Ms Muzi's Arangetram, a dancer's first solo performance marking the culmination of years of training, was celebrated by an audience that included renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Leela Samson, Indian diplomats, and a large group of Chinese fans.

When asked about the hard work behind her "perfect" debut, she said, "I won't say it's perfection, but I have tried my best."

T S Vivekanand, the First Secretary of the Indian Embassy in charge of culture, underlined the significance of Ms Muzi's Arangetram. "This is the first-ever Arangetram by a student fully trained in China and performed in China," he said, calling it a performance "properly done in a very traditional way."

Ms Muzi's teacher, Jin Shan Shan, a prominent Bharatanatyam dancer in China, beamed with pride in her student's accomplishments. Ms Shan herself was the first Chinese dancer to complete her Arangetram in New Delhi in 1999 and has since dedicated her life to teaching the dance form. "Lei's Arangetram is a landmark in the history of Bharatanatyam inheritance in China," Ms Shan remarked.

The event was graced by Shruti Rawat, the wife of Indian Ambassador Pradeep Rawat, as the chief guest. The audience, which included several Chinese fans of Indian classical arts, was captivated by Lei's two-hour performance, during which she danced to classical numbers sung by musicians who flew in from Chennai.

Ms Muzi's dedication to Bharatanatyam began in 2014 when she joined Ms Shan's school. "For me, Bharatanatyam is not only a beautiful art and dance form but also the embodiment of Indian culture," the 13-year-old said.

Lei Muzi, also known by her nickname "Dudu," is set to perform in Chennai later this month.