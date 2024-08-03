Bharatanatyam Veteran Yamini Krishnamurthy Dies At 84

Yamini Krishnamurthy is survived by two sisters. (File)

Bharatanatyam veteran Yamini Krishnamurthy died at the Apollo hospital here on Saturday. She was 84.

"She was suffering from age-related issues and was in the ICU for the last seven months," Yamini Krishnamurthy's manager and secretary Ganesh told PTI.

Yamini Krishnamurthy's body will be brought to her institute -- Yamini School of Dance -- at 9 am on Sunday. The details of her last rites are yet to be finalised.

Yamini Krishnamurthy is survived by two sisters.

