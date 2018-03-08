Ram Vilas Paswan's Son-In-Law Anil Kumar Sadhu Joins RJD

In a setback to the NDA in Bihar, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's son-in-law and Dalit Sena President Anil Kumar Sadhu joined the opposition RJD on Wednesday.Mr Sadhu, who was also a LJP leader, directly attacked his father-in-law and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan for compromising with the party's principles and policies and of surrendering to the RSS for personal gains.After former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) joined the Grand Alliance of RJD and Congress, Mr Sadhu has given a fresh jolt to the BJP-Janata Dal-United alliance."Violence against Dalits in Bihar and across the country have increased in the last few months but Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan, who is Working President of LIP, are silent over the issue. Why both have not spoken so far if they are Dalit leaders?" Mr Sadhu asked.Mr Sadhu unsuccessfully contested the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls. He praised RJD chief Lalu Prasad and described him a hero of social justice.The LJP is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party.The Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, welcomed Mr Sadhu's decision to join his party.