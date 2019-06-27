At Least 30 Dead, Many Injured In Lightning Incidents Across Bihar

The deaths occurred in Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Saharsa, Purnea, Araria, Katihar, Jamui, Khagaria, Madyepura, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Mitigari and Gaya districts.

Patna | | Updated: June 27, 2019 12:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
At Least 30 Dead, Many Injured In Lightning Incidents Across Bihar

At least 30 people were killed in incidents of lightning in Bihar. (Representational Image)


Patna: 

At least 30 people were killed and over a dozen others injured in incidents of lightning strikes across Bihar in the last 24 hours, an official said in Patna on Thursday.

The deaths occurred in Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Saharsa, Purnea, Araria, Katihar, Jamui, Khagaria, Madyepura, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Mitigari and Gaya districts, the state disaster management department official said.

"The state government has ordered an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the victims' kin," the official added.

According to the weather office, lightning strikes occur in the state during the June-September monsoon season.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BiharLightning

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreBudget 2019World Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVTax CalculatorBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsOnePlus 7Samsung M40MG HectorHector

................................ Advertisement ................................