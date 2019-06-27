At Least 30 Dead, Many Injured In Lightning Incidents Across Bihar

At least 30 people were killed in incidents of lightning in Bihar. (Representational Image)

At least 30 people were killed and over a dozen others injured in incidents of lightning strikes across Bihar in the last 24 hours, an official said in Patna on Thursday.

The deaths occurred in Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Saharsa, Purnea, Araria, Katihar, Jamui, Khagaria, Madyepura, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Mitigari and Gaya districts, the state disaster management department official said.

"The state government has ordered an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the victims' kin," the official added.

According to the weather office, lightning strikes occur in the state during the June-September monsoon season.

